Daily Red Sox Links: David Ortiz, Wade Boggs, Manny Ramirez

I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but David Ortiz is going to get his own plaque in the Hall of Fame. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

When he heard the news, fellow Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, who knows a thing or two about playing in Boston, was pleased. (Logan Mullen; NESN)

Of course, it wasn’t a sure thing Ortiz would get the votes to make the Hall of Fame. (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)

Obviously, Ortiz will not be the last Red Sox player inducted into the Hall of Fame. Alex Speier looks at some potential future inductees. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Manny Ramirez would be the obvious choice, according to Ortiz. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Triston Casas has a long way to go before he can get into the conversation, but at least he’s getting advice from the right people. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

We interrupt this Ortiz Hall of Fame link segment to discuss baseball labor disputes. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)