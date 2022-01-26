Daily Red Sox Links: David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Roger Clemens

Everyone has their “the one that got away” story. The great love that could have been. For the Minnesota Twins, David Ortiz was that love. For Red Sox Nation, David Ortiz was everything. Coming to Boston changed not only David Ortiz’s life, but he help change history for not just a city, or fans, but for an entire storied franchise. (Gary Washburn; The Boston Globe)

David Ortiz is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he wasn’t the only Red Sox player on the list of 30. (Quinn Riley; Boston Sports Wave)

Former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has some intriguing views about whether Manny Ramirez should be in Cooperstown. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)

Now, after ten years, and officially off the BBWAA ballot, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens need to find a new avenue into baseball immortality. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

The lockout is still very much a thing, so much so, fans are finding themselves antsy. There is however some news, MLB and the MLBPA have discussed bonus pool money for pre-arbitration players, and an increase in league minimum salary. Maybe this will all be over soon. (Steve Adams; MLB Trade Rumors)