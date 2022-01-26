Happy Wednesday! If this is your only source of news: David Ortiz is a first ballot Hall of Famer! He’s being inducted in Cooperstown on July 24, 2022. Yup, the anniversary of a legendary 2004 game that may have turned the season around. The Bruins are in Colorado playing the Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET. And there’s a new episode of The Book of Boba Fett today. With any luck the MLB negotiations this week will pick up steam and save Spring Training. On this day in 2012 the Red Sox signed Cody Ross! Talk about what you want, cheer Big Papi, and be good to one another.
Filed under:
OTM Open Thread 1/26: It is Wednesday
Hall of Papi
Loading comments...