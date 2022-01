Happy Tuesday everyone. Today is the day the Hall of Fame voting results will be announced, and if things go as expected (which is not a lock) then David Ortiz will be officially on his way to Cooperstown. Keep an eye out for that announcement tonight. Additionally, the Celtics are back in action tonight to take on the Kings starting at 7:30 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.