Daily Red Sox Links: David Ortiz, Marcelo Mayer, Alex Binelas

Today is the big day after all of the build up from another year of Hall of Fame voting. The results are going to be announced tonight, and David Ortiz looks like a solid bet to get enough votes to make it to Cooperstown. Chad Finn says it should be one of the easiest yes votes we’ve seen. (Chad Finn; Boston.com)

Here are some other storylines to watch when the vote totals come out. (Matt Snyder; CBS)

The lockout forbids any connection between organizations and their major-league players, but they can still work with their prospects. To that end, the Boston Red Sox have some of their best prospects down in Fort Myers. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Among the prospects there is Marcelo Mayer, the team’s most recent first round pick and one of the very best prospects in the organization. Jen McCaffrey profiles the young shortstop. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Also in attendance are two of the team’s newest prospects, Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. The pair came over from the Milwaukee Brewers along with Jackie Bradley Jr. in the Hunter Renfroe deal. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Evan Drellich has the latest on the new CBA negotiations. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)