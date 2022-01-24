OTM Open Thread 1/24: It is Monday

Happy Monday! The players are sending a counteroffer to the owners this morning. It will probably be rejected. Hopefully the next offer/counteroffer dance won’t take as long since Spring Training is supposed to start in just a few weeks. The Mighty Ducks are in town to take on the Bruins at 7:00 PM ET. And speaking of water, it’s Connor Seabold’s birthday today! Happy birthday, Connor. Hope we see you on the mound this season. Talk about what you want, count down to Spring Training, and be good to one another.