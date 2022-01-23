OTM Open Thread 1/23: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday everyone, and happy birthday to Yairo Muñoz and Alan Embree! After a pair of phenomenal divisional round games on Saturday, there are two more games in the NFL today, with the Rams taking on Tom Brady and the Bucs starting at 3:00 PM ET, while the Chiefs and Bills face off starting at 6:30 PM ET. In addition, the Celtics are going to try to avoid yet another heartbreak as they play the Wizards at 3:30 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.