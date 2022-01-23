Daily Red Sox Links: David Ortiz, Christian Arroyo, Jake Peavy

Sean McAdam spoke to David Ortiz on the final weekend before the Hall of Fame voting results are announced next week. Ortiz talks about how much attention he’s paying to it, and what it would mean to him and those around him. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

If he does indeed get in, Ortiz would be the second DH to make it into the Hall and would be the first to do so on the first ballot. Is the stigma around the DH starting to wane? (Zach Crizer; Yahoo)

Christian Arroyo talked with Rob Bradford on the latter’s podcast, speaking about what Jerry Remy meant to him and the impact the announcer had on Arroyo as a player. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Karl Ravech is going to be taking over in the ESPN booth for Sunday Night Baseball, and Peter Abraham caught up with him. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Remember Jake Peavy buying a duck boat after the 2013 World Series? (Patrick McAvoy; NESN)