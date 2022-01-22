Daily Red Sox Links: Marcelo Mayer, David Ortiz, Tanner Houck

The lockout was purportedly put into place by the owners to speed up the negotiation process, but that clearly was not a priority. It took weeks for negotiations to actually start, and while they are still slow-moving, the players are expected to make their counter proposal on Monday. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Let’s take a trip three years into the future and see where the Boston Red Sox may stand at the shortstop position. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

This time of year is usually when some of Boston’s best prospects, particularly those close to the majors, come into town for rookie camp. That’s still happening, but in a different location and with a bit of a different look. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

On a list of different “fun” facts about all teams in baseball, the Red Sox defense is put under the microscope. (David Schoenfield; ESPN)

Similarly, The Athletic looks at some players who could breakout in the AL East, with Tanner Houck getting the nod for Boston. (The Athletic MLB Staff)

This is an important look at the corruption that mars the entire international signing process. (Maria Torres and Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

Predicting many teams’ next free agent is a difficult exercise, but not so much for the Red Sox. (Matt Snyder; CBS)