OTM Open Thread 1/21: It is Friday

Happy Friday! MLB and the MLBPA will be meeting next week to, well, probably not restart baseball. But we can always hope. The Portland Trail Blazers are at the Garden taking on the Celtics at 7:30 PM ET. David Ortiz is more likely to be elected to the Hall of Fame with each revealed ballot. However, the private ballots are, of course, unknown. Generally there isn’t enough difference to seriously hurt a candidate on their way to election but you never know. With any luck, #34 joins those ranks in July. Talk about what you want, plan for the weekend, and be good to one another.