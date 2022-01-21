Daily Red Sox Links: Jonathan Papelbon, David Ortiz, Rusney Castillo

We sure had some fun times with Jonathan Papelbon while he was in Boston, but that doesn’t mean he’s a legitimate Hall of Fame candidate. Jay Jaffe takes a look at the former closer’s career. (Jay Jaffe; FanGraphs)

Speaking of the Hall of Fame, not everyone is all on board the vote for David Ortiz train and John Tomase doesn’t have a problem with it. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Tomase isn’t the only one, as Alex Reimer of WEEI shared a similar sentiment. (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)

What do the folks over at MassLive think about the Hall of Fame vote? (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Rusney Castillo may never make the Hall of Fame, but his MLB career isn’t over just yet. (Andrew Mahoney; Boston Globe)

You know what all this contentious Hall of Fame talk makes me want to read about? The continuing dispute between the players and owners that looks nowhere close to over. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)