FanPost Friday: Your Hall of Fame ballot

It is that time of year, one that many fans enjoy very much, though I think that number is shrinking with each passing year. I’m talking about Hall of Fame season, with the voting results for this year’s class scheduled to be announced next week. With the inconsistent voting across the BBWAA regarding steroid users, along with plenty of other non-baseball inconsistently being applied across ballots, it’s just impossible to really know what a Hall of Famer is at this point.

But even so, it’s hard to ignore the process and most of us still have our opinions on who should make it. So this week’s FanPost Friday prompt is simple. What’s your Hall of Fame ballot? It’s an interesting year for Red Sox fans with David Ortiz, Curt Schilling, and Roger Clemens expected to be near the top of the vote-getters. So we’ll keep you to the same rules that the actual voters have, no matter how dumb it may be. Only 10 names at a maximum. Who you got?

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.