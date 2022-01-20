Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Katie Krall, David Ortiz

First base isn’t generally considered among the more difficult positions to fill, but the Boston Red Sox have had some trouble finding a long-term solution over the years. Well, now with Bobby Dalbec and Triston Casas, they may have two young and viable options. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

The Red Sox became the first organization to employ two women coaches in their minor-league system. Jen McCaffrey profiled Katie Krall, the newest on-field staff member for the Portland Sea Dogs. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

David Ortiz could very soon be voted into the Hall of Fame, as he’s faring well in ballots that are being released before next week’s announcements, though those aren’t always super representative of the whole vote. Either way, he says he’s not thinking about it. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Speaking of the Hall of Fame, why does baseball’s seem to bring on more anger than other sports? (Hannah Keyser; Yahoo)

Mike Axisa lays out five trades he’d like to see after the lockout, including a couple that would strengthen some AL East rivals. (Mike Axisa; CBS)