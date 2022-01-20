OTM Open Thread 1/20: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! You know who’s not talking? MLB and the MLBPA! Oh well. There’s a bit of time left before the regular season is in jeopardy. Among sports not in a lockout the Capitals play the Bruins at 7:00 PM ET. The sun will set in Boston at 4:32...one minute later than yesterday. We’re starting to pick up steam on the longer days. Say happy birthday to former Sox reliever Matt Albers. Talk about what you want, think about the Olympics, and be good to one another.