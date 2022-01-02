Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, David Ortiz, Chaim Bloom

As we sit here now officially in 2022, Sean McAdam looks ahead to the coming year and why this 2022 season figures to be such a compelling one for the Boston Red Sox. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Jason Mastrodonato, meanwhile, looks at some new years resolutions for the organization. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Looking at things from a more national level, Andy McCullough provides resolutions for every team in the league, with the Red Sox’ being about an important contract extension. (Andy McCullough; The Athletic)

One of the first bits of exciting news we as Red Sox fans may get in 2022 is the potential election to Cooperstown for David Ortiz. The early ballots appear promising. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Of course, as we head into the new year the league is still locking out the players and everything is at a standstill. Pete Abraham looks at 22 things that could improve the sport, some of which can be solved in a new CBA. (Pete Abraham; Boston Globe)

The coming year a big one for the sport, and not just because of the CBA. Mike Axisa explains why. (Mike Axisa; CBS)