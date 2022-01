Happy Wednesday everyone. It’s not a super busy sports day here in Boston, with the Bruins having the day off to think about what they’ve done following a beatdown on Tuesday. The Celtics, however, are back on the court as they host Gordon Hayward and the Hornets tonight. Tip off for that one is at 7:30 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.