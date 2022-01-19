Daily Red Sox Links: Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas, Blaze Jordan

The Red Sox may not have the best farm system in baseball, but with Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas at the top of their prospect list, they still have a very good one. (R.J. Anderson; CBS Sports)

Looking elsewhere on the diamond, Blaze Jordan has the potential to be a star at the hot corner. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

In the more immediate future, the Red Sox might need some help in the outfield and there are plenty of available players who would fit right in. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

According to John Tomase, regardless of where the Red Sox are in the pecking order among Boston sports fans in terms of favorite team, other squads in the region can’t compete with them in terms of title potential right now. (John Tomase; NBC Sports)

I don’t know about you, but I will henceforth be tuning in for the NFL playoffs to see what Nomar Garciaparra is up to. (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)

Help the folks at The Athletic get a feel for how the average Red Sox supporter is feeling right now. (Jen McCaffrey and Chad Jennings; The Athletic)