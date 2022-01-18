Daily Red Sox Links: Seiya Suzuki, Marcelo Mayer, Jonathan Papelbon

We all know that the outfield has suddenly become arguably the most interesting position to watch on the Boston Red Sox roster on the other side of the lockout following the team’s trade of Hunter Renfroe. Christopher Smith looks at some of the free agent options. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

The Red Sox farm system has been identified this winter as the most improved farm system in the game by one publication, and that’s in no small part due to the addition of first round pick Marcelo Mayer. (Mac Cerullo; Eagle Tribune)

Tyler Miller was taken a bit later in that draft and he is certainly not as well regarded as Mayer, but he’s still a name to remember next summer. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

One of the biggest topics of discussion around this negotiation for a new CBA is regarding the service time players need to hit before becoming a free agent. The owners aren’t budging. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

In case you were wondering, Jonathan Papelbon is never going to retire. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Dayn Perry travels back a half century to look back at one of the most important years in baseball history. (Dayn Perry; CBS)