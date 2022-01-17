Daily Red Sox Links: Kenley Jansen, Kris Bryant, Brandon Workman

LeLacheur Park, the home of the Lowell Spinners is in need of a $30 million upgrade, which would throw a wrench in any potential plan to move a Red Sox affiliate back to Lowell. (Kevin Reichard; Ballpark Digest)

One of the most talented pitchers on the free-agent market is closer Kenley Jansen. Bleacher Report has the Red Sox as the team with the second-best chance to snag the righty. (Zachary D. Rymer; Bleacher Report)

Joel Reuter grades the talent-laden 2010 draft for each Major League team. How do the Red Sox stack up? (Joel Reuter; Bleacher Report)

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, MLB’s annual DREAM series, where the best high school-aged African-American ballplayers show their talents, will be hosted virtually by Harold Reynolds. (Anna Liable; MLB.com)

One of the biggest names on the free-agent marker is none other than Kris Bryant. The Red Sox might not exactly be the perfect fit, but MLB Trade Rumors does predict the Red Sox could be a speculative fit for Bryant. Bryant might not make the most sense, but with the trading of Hunter Renfroe, the Red Sox do have an outfield need and a power right-handed bat. Could Bryant actually be the perfect fit? (Darragh McDonald; MLB Trade Rumors)