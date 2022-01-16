Daily Red Sox Links: Freili Encarnacion, Seiya Suzuki, Jon Lester

As we discussed in the morning on Saturday, January 15 was the start of the latest international signing period, marking a day in which teams welcome many new prospects into the organization. Alex Speier looks at the players the Boston Red Sox added. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

On the major-league side of things, we need to wait until the lockout ends for more additions to come. Whenever that time does hit, though, Seiya Suzuki figures to be one of the team’s top targets, so it’s worth taking a look at how his skills could transfer to the majors. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)

The Red Sox make an appearance on Buster Olney’s list of the 10 best teams in the league. (Buster Olney; ESPN)

With the retirement of Jon Lester, it’s worth considering how modern pitchers are used and squaring that with the way we view legacies. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Sean McAdam looks back at some of the best and worst free agent signings in Red Sox history. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)