Daily Red Sox Links: Christian Vázquez, Katie Krall, Ryan Weber

The Red Sox organization is looking to shatter the glass ceiling. Katie Krall has been hired as a minor league development coach with the Portland Sea Dogs. (Madeline Coleman; Sports Illustrated)

After the 2022 season concludes, Red Sox starting catcher Christian Vázquez will enter free agency. The question is, who is ready to crouch down behind the plate for the Red Sox beyond the 2022 season? (Christopher Smith; Mass Live)

The Yankees are seemingly taking a page from the Red Sox, signing infielder José Peraza a few days ago, and now adding soft-tossing starter Ryan Weber into the mix. Maybe the Yankees shouldn’t be looking to add 2020 Red Sox cast-offs, or who knows, maybe they should? (Mike Rosenstein; nj.com)

Spring training just might be in jeopardy if MLB and the MLBPA cannot come to an agreement. On Thursday, MLB made their first labor proposal since the lockout began on December 2nd. The MLBPA was not enticed by the offering and more negotiating is on the table. Hopefully, the two sides can come to a conclusion sooner rather than later. (Jeff Passan & Jesse Rogers; ESPN)

The underpaid. Yes, no matter how many millions of dollars MLB players make, a good deal, in the scheme of things, compared to the billionaire owners, find themselves underpaid. Take a look at a list of the ten most underpaid stars in Major League Baseball. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)