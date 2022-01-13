Daily Red Sox Links: Jon Lester, Blaze Jordan, Lockout

The big baseball news on Wednesday, as we wrote about after it broke, was Jon Lester announcing his retirement from baseball. Sean McAdam looked back at what was an incredible career for the long-time Boston Red Sox ace. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

It is impossible to look back at the lefty’s time in Boston without inevitably thinking about how things ended, and one of the worst mistakes the franchise has made in the FSG era. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

It was a special career for Lester that included its fair share of marquee moments along the way, but was it enough to someday get him inducted to Cooperstown? (Mark Feinsand, Alyson Footer, Sarah Langs, Jon Paul Morosi, Mike Petriello; MLB.com)

It sure feels like a ton has changed for the Red Sox even over just the last year, but how much really has? (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Finally today, for the first time since the lockout began, the league and players will be meeting to discuss core economic issues, and we should get a sign as to the outlook for getting the 2022 season rolling on time. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Christopher Smith looks at some prospects with breakout potential this coming season. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)