 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 1/13: It is Thursday

New, 17 comments
By Mike Carlucci
Cleveland Indians Vs. Boston Red Sox At Fenway Park Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Thursday! Well, today is the day, MLB and the MLBPA will restart negotiations. The Flyers and Bruins play at 7:00 PM ET. Talk about what you want, hope for a deal, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...