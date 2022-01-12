Daily Red Sox Links: Tanner Houck, Triston Casas, Marcelo Mayer

During his first year and change (mostly) at the MLB level, Tanner Houck was really good, but he wants to be even better. Beware all other teams. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

Houck isn’t the only Red Sox youngster who has immense potential, with Triston Casas and Marcelo Mayer two of the best players in a continually improving farm system. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

You know what’s great about designated hitters? Designated hitters can hit, well, at least usually. John Tomase looks at why the Red Sox should double down on that skill and avoid emerging trends around the position. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Chris Cotillo has all the answers to some of the most pressing questions surrounding the Red Sox right now. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

If you like transparency in Hall of Fame voting, then the Boston Globe has got you covered with its staff’s picks. (Boston Globe)

When a batter can hit from both sides of the plate and do so well, it can be a real difference-maker. However, sometimes it makes sense to just stick to one side, even if the player in question can hit from either. (Jake Mailhot; FanGraphs)