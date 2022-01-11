Daily Red Sox Links: Rachel Balkovec, Chaim Bloom, International Market

Apple looks to get into the business of obtaining major sports TV rights. (Andrew Marchand; New York Post)

Mike Axisa looks at the hot stove seasons of the past and deep dives into every MLB team and determines the best signings. (Mike Axisa; CBS Sports)

For his top 10s, Buster Olney pivots to analyzing the best starting and relieving pitchers in Major League Baseball. (Buster Olney; ESPN)

The New York Yankees are breaking barriers with the announcement that Low-A Tampa Tarpons have hired Rachel Balkovec as manager. Balkovec is the first-ever female manager in affiliated professional baseball. (Bryan Hoch; MLB.com)

While Major League Baseball might be at a standstill, it has been reported that the Red Sox will be active in the international shortstop market. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

The Red Sox farm system has improved greatly under the leadership of Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom. Christopher Smith looks at the men that shape MLB’s most improved farm system of 2021. (Christopher Smith; Mass Live)