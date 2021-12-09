OTM Open Thread 12/9: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday everyone. Another day, another silent front in baseball as the indefinite lockout plods along. For Boston sports, it’s just the Bruins tonight as they look to bounce back from a shootout loss in Vancouver on Wednesday, tonight heading to Edmonton to take on the Oilers. There’s also Thursday Night Football which has the Steelers taking on the Vikings in what has the potential to be a delightfully terrible game. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.