Daily Red Sox Links: Seiya Suzuki, Trevor Story, Chaim Bloom

Based on the scuttlebutt around MLB, if the Red Sox have their way, Seiya Suzuki will be playing at a Fenway Park near you very soon. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Trevor Story is another player being linked to the Red Sox right now. It would be interesting to see how the Red Sox utilized the power-hitting middle infielder. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

It’s time for Chaim Bloom’s two-year job evaluation. I’d say he’s doing pretty well so far. (John Tomase/Darren Hartwell; NBC Sports Boston)

Could either Austin Lambright or Brian Keller be the next Garrett Whitlock? The Red Sox have to think there’s at least some chance. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

The Red Sox might not have picked any all-star catchers in 2008, but they did hit on some guys who have at least made an impact at the MLB level, including now retired Tim Federowicz. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)

Want to listen to some Red Sox prospect talk? Then Baseball America has the podcast for you. (Kyle Glaser; Baseball America)