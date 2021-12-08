Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Dusty Baker, Tim Kurkjian

Triston Casas is one of only a few prospects that looks like a lock to become a legitimate slugger at the MLB level in very short order. (Trevor Andresen; Baseball Prospectus)

But the Red Sox might need someone a bit sooner than when Casas will be ready. They could try to find a diamond in the rough, or they could spend big to fill spots on the roster. Chad Jennings examines the latter option. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Speaking of cutting checks, just how much are teams doling out to players (you know, when they’re not locking them out)? (Ben Clemens; FanGraphs)

Even if you don’t like the Astros, it’s hard not to like Dusty Baker. Baseball America certainly likes him, enough to name him 2021 AL Manager of the Year anyhow. (Brian McTaggart; MLB.com)

Ken Rosenthal applauds his fellow baseball writer Tim Kurkjian on getting his due from the Baseball Writer’s Association of America. (Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)