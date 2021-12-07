Daily Red Sox Links: Seiya Suzuki, Trevor Story, Kyle Schwarber

Right now, for the Boston Red Sox along with the entire league, transactions are on hold as MLB locks out the players for who knows how long. Whenever the lockout ends and the transaction freeze is lifted, there will be more moves to make, and Alex Speier runs through Boston’s to-do list. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

The outfield is certainly going to be on the hearts and minds of many Red Sox fans, with Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Schwarber represented the most-oft mentioned. John Tomase breaks down the two options. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Ryan Brasier has some experience with Suzuki having played in Japan, and he had nothing but good things to say about the NPB star. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Second base could be an area for the team to look at as well, and Trevor Story has interestingly come up as a possibility. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Shawn McGrath over at Sox Prospects has their latest look at the goings on in winter leagues. (Shawn McGrath; Sox Prospects)