Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe, Rob Manfred

The Boston Red Sox, after trading Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. and a pair of prospects, would seemingly be in the market for a corner outfielder. Among them is Kyle Schwarber, who is something of a hot commodity this winter after his run with Boston and impressive overall 2021 season. This report about Miami’s interest includes the slugger’s expected asking price. (Barry Jackson and Craig Mish; Miami Herald)

Renfroe being shipped out in that trade was a bit surprising considering what he provided for Boston this past season. He now joins some other impressive one-year wonders with the Red Sox. (Tom Cloultier; BoSox Injection)

The big story in baseball right now is, of course, the lockout. We know the two sides are very far apart, and Evan Drellich continues to confirm it for us. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)

Our old friend Marc Normandin took a closer look at the message Rob Manfred sent out when the lockout was first declared. (Marc Normandin; Baseball Prospectus)

Six players were elected to the Hall of Fame on Sunday, led by Buck O’Neil. (Boston Globe)