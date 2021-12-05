Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Bradley Jr., Rich Hill, Daisuke Matsuzaka

In the days leading up to the lockout that was put into place by the owners earlier this week, baseball’s Hot Stove was a feeding frenzy giving the sport some fun storylines through what has been a dead point in the year in recent winters. Now, the lockout and transaction freeze has halted any momentum on that front. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)

Eventually, though, this lockout will end and transactions will pick up yet again. Who will be the best free agents out there when that happens? (Andy McCullough; The Athletic)

For the Boston Red Sox, they should be looking at some of these free agents as last week’s shocking Jackie Bradley Jr. trade left them with some flexibility to upgrade their roster somewhere. (Ricky Doyle; NESN)

Sean McAdam has his thoughts on the flurry of moves that include not only the Bradley and Hunter Renfroe deal but also the pitching additions. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Believe it or not, Daisuke Matsuzaka just retired from baseball this past week, and he had a special guest at his ceremony. (Conor Roche; Boston.com)