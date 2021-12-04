Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Bradley Jr., Rich Hill, Jacob Stallings

The Red Sox have brought back Jackie Bradley Jr. in a trade despite the fact that the outfielder was among the very worst hitters in baseball in 2021. What would the Red Sox be looking for in this deal? (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Part of the logic behind this deal, at least the presumed logic from the outside, is that there is another move coming that will make this deal more understandable. What could that next move be? (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Eventually this lockout is going to end (right?!) and when that happens transactions around the league will be unfrozen. Here’s what the Red Sox will be looking to accomplish when that happens. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Friend of the site Ben Carsley provides a primer on both what the Red Sox have done so far this offseason and what is yet to come. (Ben Carsley; Baseball Prospectus)

Ben Clemens provides a national view on the Rich Hill signing. (Ben Clemens; FanGraphs)

According to reports, the Red Sox were close to pulling off a deal for catcher Jacob Stallings. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)