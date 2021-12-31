FanPost Friday: A bold 2022 prediction

Happy almost New Year everyone. Depending on when you are reading this, it is either December 31 or we are already in the new year, and it is time to look forward. The 2021 season was an incredible one for the Boston Red Sox, exceeding most all expectations with a run all the way to the ALCS, and the organization certainly seems to be heading in the right direction. That said, the roster is still very much not complete, both in terms of 2022 and the long-term core. There are still big moves to be made before next season starts, during next season, and in the early portion of the offseason prior to 2023.

Obviously, it’s hard to talk with too much certainty about what’s going to happen moving forward given we don’t even know what the CBA is going to look like post-lockout, but predictions aren’t supposed to be easy. For this week’s FanPost Friday, we want you to take a crack at predicting a transaction that will come down in 2022. This could simply be a splash on the free agent market, or perhaps a surprise trade including a player we consider to be part of the current core, or a contract extension of some sort. Just let us know what big transaction you are expecting to see from this team in 2022.

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday ahead of round one. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.