Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Bradley Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Jerry Remy

Jackie Bradley Jr. was the last addition for the Boston Red Sox before the lockout, though obviously is not a new face for this fanbase. Coming off a dreadful season at the plate, Jason Mastrodonato says Bradley is the most interesting player on the team looking ahead to 2022. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

With the addition of Bradley, though, came the loss of Hunter Renfroe. That loss, in turn, sets up for another addition to be made after the lockout, with Kyle Schwarber and Seiya Suzuki seemingly being the two most speculated options. (James Scotti; BoSox Injection)

Evan Drellich, formerly on the Red Sox beat and now covering all things CBA for The Athletic, answers some questions regarding the state of the lockout. (Evan Drellich; The Athletic)

Speaking of the lockout, the staff over at CBS discusses what rule changes they’d like to see in a new CBA. (Mike Axisa & Staff; CBS)

MLB.com remembers some of the baseball legends we lost in 2021. (Will Leitch; MLB.com)