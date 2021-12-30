Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Marcelo Mayer, Terry Francona

Before we get ready for what lies in store for us as Boston Red Sox fans in 2022, Steve Hewitt takes a look back at what happened in 2021 and how the team got to where they ultimately landed. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

Meanwhile, Jen McCaffrey looks ahead to the coming year with some predictions a few days before the new year. The predictions include a big extension as well as what would qualify as a surprising trade. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Over at MLB.com, Jonathan Mayo identified the most improved farm systems around the league. After a top five pick landed them arguably the top player in last summer’s draft class, as well as strong showing from their other top prospects, the Red Sox unsurprisingly feature prominently. (Jonathan Mayo; MLB.com)

Terry Francona has been dealing with health issues in recent seasons that resulted in his 2021 season ending early, but he’s planning on coming back for 2022. (Dan Shaughnessy; Boston Globe)