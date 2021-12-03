FanPost Friday: What’s your next move in the outfield?

Right before the transaction freeze went into place Wednesday night going into Thursday morning, the Boston Red Sox swung a surprising trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sending starting right fielder Hunter Renfroe to the NL Central in exchange for old friend Jackie Bradley Jr. along with prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. On the surface, it’s a strange move for a team that just went all the way to the ALCS to trade one of their key players for a guy who, while a fan favorite, doesn’t appear to be a starting-quality player at this point after a season in which he was perhaps the worst hitter in all of baseball.

But we also know that offseason moves don’t always happen in order of impact, and no move is really made in a vacuum. That an indefinite transaction freeze comes right on the heels of this move is not ideal for our psyche, but it seems like there has to be more to come. And that’s the topic of our FanPost Friday this week. We want to know what you would do next? Do you think the outfield is set already, and if so how do you line things up? Do you target another free agent? If so, who? Is Christian Arroyo now pencilled in as a starter at second base, or could they still make a move there? What’s the plan with Jarren Duran? We want to know what you’re thinking right now.

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday ahead of round one. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.