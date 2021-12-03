Daily Red Sox Links: Jackie Bradley Jr., James Paxton, Chaim Bloom

I was all aboard the re-sign Jackie Bradley Jr. train a year ago (and I never really left it, so this has been a big week for me). John Tomase provides some answers as to why the Red Sox wanted to reunite with Bradley a year later. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Hunter Renfroe was a solid fielder for the Red Sox in 2021 (especially with his arm), but he was no JBJ. Whether or not a boost in the field outweighs the loss on offense will be a critical outcome to watch next season. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

What’s the outlook for new Red Sox pitcher James Paxton? (Dan Szymborski; FanGraphs)

The Red Sox have been active, just not in the huge splash kind of way, but that’s nothing new based on recent trends. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Speaking of splashes, the Red Sox aren’t out of the running for some of the marquee free agents left on the market, so Christopher Smith examined what their recent transactions could mean for their post-lockout shopping plans. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Getting more arms is a priority, according to Chaim Bloom. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)