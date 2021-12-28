Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Bobby Dalbec, Trevor Story

As Sean McAdam looks around the Boston Red Sox depth chart to see where they stand, he gets to first base, where the team has an intriguing question in the short-term, and arguably their top prospect waiting in the wings, not too far behind. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

The 2021 season was a wild ride for this Red Sox team, and Chad Jennings takes us back through the last year in Red Sox baseball with a month-by-month look at the last 12 months. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Over at CBS, Mike Axisa suggested some holiday gifts for every team in the league, including a surprise addition of Trevor Story for the Red Sox. (Mike Axisa; CBS)

Carlos Correa is arguably the top free agent remaining to be signed when the lockout ends, and every team has to at least consider it. David Schoenfield, however, makes the case against it. (David Schoenfield; ESPN)

With the New Year right ahead of us, Jayson Stark gives us the final Strange But True of 2021. (Jayson Stark; The Athletic)