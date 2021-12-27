Daily Red Sox Links: John Henry, Seiya Suzuki, David Ortiz

It’s not something that I have seen noted by a whole lot of places, including here, but as Sean McAdam notes it has been 20 years since it became clear the John Henry-led group was set to buy the Boston Red Sox. McAdam takes a look at these last 20 years. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Whenever the lockout comes to an end, the Red Sox are expected to aggressively pursue an outfielder. John Tomase makes the case for Seiya Suzuki. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

In her latest mailbag, Jen McCaffrey covers topics such as what the Red Sox will do about their closer situation, and how they can improve defensively. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

There is still plenty of time left until the full Hall of Fame voting results are revealed, but based on the ballots which have been made public thus far, it seems as though David Ortiz could be the lone player inducted this year. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

One of the big overarching issues for the new CBA will be what the new luxury tax format looks like, if it exists at all. Alex Speier takes a look at how the last iteration was approached. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

This year was supposed to feature the first ever Fenway Bowl. Unfortunately, due to COVID, that game has been cancelled. (Matt Vautour; Masslive)