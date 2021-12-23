Daily Red Sox Links: Bobby Dalbec, David Ortiz, Trevor Story

Generally speaking the latter portion of the season was the down part of the year for the Boston Red Sox, but that’s not the case for everyone on the roster. One of the big reasons they were able to keep their heads above water and sneak into the playoffs in the second half was Bobby Dalbec. But looking forward, what do they really have there? (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Matt Snyder takes a look at the Hall of Fame candidacy for David Ortiz in his first year on the ballot. (Matt Snyder; CBS)

Whenever the lockout ends and free agency kicks back into gear, Carlos Correa and Trevor Story will be the top names left on the board. How well would they fit with the Red Sox. (Bradford Doolitte; ESPN)

There have been a lot of ideas floated around, and some implemented, to get the right mix of excitement into baseball games. Is it time to try adjusting the strike zone? (Russel A. Carleton; Baseball Prospectus)

Finally, and answer to the all important question: How far would one have to hit a home run to land in water from Fenway? (Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman; FOX Sports)