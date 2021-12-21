Daily Red Sox Links: Peter Fatse, Carlos Correa, Cesar Ruiz

We mostly knew who was going to be on the ultimate staff, with most of the coaches returning from the 2021 run, but the Boston Red Sox did officially announce their coaching staff for the 2022 season on Monday. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Whenever transactions unfreeze and teams can once again start adding new talent to their roster, the Red Sox are expected to make some sort of splash to add to their lineup. John Tomase makes the argument for signing Carlos Correa. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Amid the rising case counts for COVID with the latest omicron wave, Canada is not allowing unvaccinated professional athletes across the national border for games. With the Red Sox being in Toronto’s division and last year failing to get 85 percent of their roster vaccinated, that could be a big deal. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Baseball America looked on Monday at some young pitchers that spent last year in the DSL who could be 2022 breakouts, and the list includes Red Sox prospect Cesar Ruiz. (Ben Badler; Baseball America)

Some potentially big legal news for MLB as there is a case being submitted to try and strip the league’s antitrust status. (R.J. Anderson; CBS)