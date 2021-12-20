Daily Red Sox Links: Christian Vázquez, David Ortiz, Marcelo Mayer

Chris Cotillo has been looking at where the Boston Red Sox stand around the various spots on their roster, and over the weekend covered the situation behind the plate, where things look the same now, but with eyes on change down the road. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Similarly, Sean McAdam has been taking a look at what the Red Sox boast around the diamond in terms of prospects. His most recent check-in was at shortstop, where a certain recent draftee provides a potentially bright future at the position. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

We are in the thick of Hall of Fame season, with many writers starting to reveal their ballot for this year’s class. David Ortiz is, of course, on the ballot for the first time this winter, and he’s off to a good start. (Logan Mullen; NESN)

Meanwhile, we’re all just waiting for the lockout to end so we can start seeing transactions again and stop stressing about the potential for missed games. It doesn’t appear an end is imminent, but this past week the two sides did finally meet for the first time since the lockout began. (Jesse Rogers; ESPN)

There’s nothing going on baseball-wise at Fenway these days, but they are opening their doors for COVID boosters. (Nik DeCosta-Klipa; Boston.com)