Daily Red Sox Links: Jarren Duran, David Ortiz, Roland Hemond

One constant theme in roster building throughout the Chaim Bloom era so far has been the search for versatility, both for position players and pitchers. Though the roster is not yet complete, the 2022 Boston Red Sox figure to have plenty of versatility themselves, and Jen McCaffrey looks at the different roles for those who can cover multiple positions. (Jen McCaffrely; The Athletic)

This time of year, especially in a year without transactions, the Hall of Fame takes center stage. Sean McAdam reveals his ballot for this year’s class. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Winter Weekend is typically a staple for the offseason in New England, but it can now be added to the list of things the lockout is getting in the way of. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Kris Bryant is among the top names left on the free agent board, and this list of possible suitors includes the Red Sox. (Alden Gonzalez; ESPN)

As part of his Sunday Notes column, Pete Abraham talks about the impact the late Roland Hemond made on the game. (Pete Abraham; Boston Globe)