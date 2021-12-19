Filed under: Open Thread OTM Open Thread 12/19: It is Sunday New, 9 comments Sunday Sunday Sunday By Mike Carlucci@mikecarlucci Dec 19, 2021, 8:30am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: OTM Open Thread 12/19: It is Sunday Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images Happy Sunday! The Celtics are off. The Bruins are off. The Patriots played yesterday. The Red Sox are still in lockout. It’s a slow day. Talk about what you want, think about trades or signings, and be good to one another. More From Over the Monster Daily Red Sox Links: Jarren Duran, David Ortiz, Roland Hemond OTM Open Thread 12/18: It is Saturday OTM Roundtable: Who’s the best of the mid-rotation arms? 2021 in Review: Garrett Whitlock exceeded all expectations FanPost Friday: Your most exciting Red Sox addition OTM Open Thread 12/17: It is Friday Loading comments...
