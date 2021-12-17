FanPost Friday: Your most exciting Red Sox addition

So many of us have memories tying back to our childhood from this time of year, the holiday season. We always want some ridiculous things for gifts when we’re younger (and perhaps when we’re older as well), but every once in a while we actually get exactly what we wanted and receiving that gift is a memory we have and cherish for the rest of our lives. For me, it was my orange Razor Scooter, which still is the coolest form of transportation that humanity has ever conceived.

Sometimes those gifts come from a baseball team, too. The thing about a normal baseball offseason is that a lot of big additions are made right around the holiday season and feel like a special gift in and of itself. The Red Sox have added plenty of big-name players over the years, and while not all of them have ultimately worked out, that feeling of unfettered excitement cannot be taken away. For better or for worse, its’ part of our memories.

I want to relive some of those exciting moments for this week’s FanPost Friday. We don’t have to limit it to offseason acquisitions, either. We can also include in-season trade acquisitions, and maybe even draft picks as well. But whose arrival in Boston provided you the kind of immediate excitement and thrill that you will never forget?

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday ahead of round one. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.