Daily Red Sox Links: Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Binelas

Seiya Suzuki certainly seems like a player the Red Sox should go after to improve their lineup, but they aren’t the only squad that would be a good fit for him. (Tim Kelly; WEEI/Audacy)

Even if the the Red Sox don’t (and probably shouldn’t) get the entire band back together from 2021, a reunion with a few guys (like Kyle Schwarber) would make sense. (Brendan Mizgala; BoSox Injection)

Even if it’s been a pedestrian winter, some outside observers already think the Red Sox have done a passable job. (Jim Bowden; The Athletic)

Chris Cotillo provides some more insight on Alex Binelas, who was one of the players the Red Sox acquired in the Hunter Renfroe trade. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

How do the Red Sox stack up at shortstop below the major-league level? Sean McAdam has the answer. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

December is a time for “best of the year” lists, and Eno Sarris put together one looking at the pitches we won’t soon forget. (Eno Sarris; The Athletic)