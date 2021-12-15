Daily Red Sox Links: Jarren Duran, Nick Yorke, Cedric Mullins

In 2021, despite all the hype surrounding him, Jarren Duran didn’t really make a fantastic impression in Boston, leaving his short-term future a bit uncertain. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Nick Yorke is another up-and-comer for the Red Sox, and although his bat has been solid, his glovework is improving as well. (Sean Penney; BoSox Injection)

Although they have to wait for the lockout to end, if they hope to build on last year’s surprise success, the Red Sox can’t remain idle. (Zachary D. Rymer; Bleacher Report)

Ben Clemens looks at the going rate for a win above replacement in today’s market. (Ben Clemens; FanGraphs)

It used to be that the rotation was the most important part of a pitching staff. While that is primarily still true, teams are turning their focus more toward the bullpen. (Rob Mains; Baseball Prospectus)

He may not play for the Red Sox, but he sure can hurt them, so here’s a look at what to expect from Cedric Mullins in the future. (Jake Mailhot; FanGraphs)