Daily Red Sox Links: Carlos Rodón, Chad Tracy, Brandon Walter

Before the lockout, the Boston Red Sox made a handful of moves with their rotation, though nothing really to address any potential need at the top of the rotation. It’s up for debate whether or not that’s still on the to-do list, but there have been some Carlos Rodón rumors floating around, which could make some sense. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Sean McAdam reacts to the rumors connecting Boston to the intriguing southpaw (a connection we’ve talked about before), as well as some other speculation around the Red Sox. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

The organization made some changes to the coaching staff down in Worcester, with Chad Tracy being named the new Triple-A manager. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

This past summer, one of the biggest surprises on the farm was the sudden rise of left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter. Alex Speier looks at how that rise came to be. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Chad Jennings takes a broader look at where things stand with the Red Sox farm system. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)