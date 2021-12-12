 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 12/12: It is Sunday

New, 14 comments
By Matt_Collins
Red Sox practice Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Happy Sunday everyone. The Patriots are on bye this week, and both the Celtics and Bruins are off, so it’s a Boston sports-free day. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...