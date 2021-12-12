Daily Red Sox Links: Rob Manfred, Carlos Correa, Lockout

In this week’s Sunday Notes column in the Globe, Pete Abraham looks at the players in free agency left in limbo during this lockout, and who will be available for the next signing frenzy whenever this transaction freeze is lifted. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Sean McAdam, meanwhile, laments the focus of these negotiations being on the economic parts of the game rather than rule changes on the field. While I agree, collective bargaining agreements are always going to be most focused on the economics. That’s what they’re there for. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

This is from last week, but I’m just catching up on it now and thought it was an interesting read on MLB’s decision to remove any player’s likeness from their official website. (Stephen J. Nesbitt, Mike Vorkunov and Evan Drellich; The Athletic)

John Tomase wonders if perhaps neither side won the Mookie Betts trade, a weird point to make in my opinion considering one side literally won the World Series the following year. (That doesn’t mean the Red Sox can’t come out on the other side okay, too.) (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)